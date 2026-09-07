Man, 26, dies after scooter hit by TVK minister's car near Chennai

A 26-year-old man died after a car of Tamil Nadu minister hit his two-wheeler from behind on the arterial Grand Southern Trunk road near Chennai during the early hours of Monday, police said. Tamil Nadu minister for social welfare and women empowerment K Jagadeeshwari was not present in the car at the time of the accident and was travelling in another vehicle, said police. (File Photo/PTI)

The victim died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, said police.

The deceased was identified as Iraiyanbu, 26, a resident of Kattankulathur. He was returning home after attending a temple festival when the accident happened.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at around 1.00 am.

Iraiyanbu was trying to cross a road on his scooter when it was hit by a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car from behind, which allegedly belongs to the state's minister for social welfare and women empowerment K Jagadeeshwari.

However, she was not present in the car at the time of the accident and was travelling in another vehicle, said police.

The victim's body was recovered by Guduvancherry traffic police and was sent to Chengalpattu district government hospital for post-mortem.

The car belonging to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) minister was seized and the driver was arrested, police said. He was booked under two sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — 281 (negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by a rash and negligent act), a senior police official told HT.

Further investigation is underway, he added.