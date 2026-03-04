Police in Dhadwad district have arrested a man and three associates for allegedly arranging the murder of his 43-year-old wife, who was killed after she was struck by a vehicle on February 26, officers said on Tuesday. Man, 3 others held for killing wife in staged accident: Police

The accused were identified as Uday Hattaragi, Nagappa Padekal, Abhishek Varagannavar and Nagaraj Uppin, said Dhadwad superintendent of police Gunjan Arya.

Uday and his wife, the victim, Lalita Hattaragi, were involved in long-drawn divorce proceedings, said the SP, adding that she had reportedly demanded two acres of agricultural land as part of the settlement.

According to inspector SS Kamatagi, who led the investigation, Uday allegedly asked Lalita to meet him on February 26 near Amminabhavi village to settle the dispute outside of court. As she was walking along Savadatti road, a speeding Thar vehicle allegedly struck her from behind, killing her on the spot, before it fled the scene.

SP Arya said that the incident was recorded on the dashboard camera of a passing bus, whose driver alerted the police. "The number plate of the Thar jeep was removed that led the investigators to go deep further to find the facts," she added.

The matter was initially recorded as a hit-and-run, said the SP, adding that a murder investigation was initiated after the victim’s father filed a complaint alleging that his daughter was murdered.

Inspector Kamatagi said that investigations indicated that Hattaragi allegedly approached Nagappa Padekal with the plan, who proceeded to recruit the other two accused. Hattaragi allegedly offered a sum of ₹40 lakh for the successful completion of the scheme. He also arranged for the vehicle used in the crime.

Police said one more suspect remains at large, and efforts are underway to trace him. The case has now been registered under Section 103 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.