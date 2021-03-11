Man, 50, objects to taking pictures of girls at wedding, stabbed to death

A 50-year-old man was dragged from the ‘mandap’ and stabbed to death after he tried to stop four men from taking pictures of girls who were dancing at his niece’s wedding late on Wednesday night in Gariyaband district, said police. All four accused have been arrested.

The incident took place in Jadapadar village under Mainpur police station area. Uddal Singh Rathore was immediately rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“The girls were dancing near the ‘mandap’ during the marriage ceremony. Four men came and started taking pictures and videos of the girls. Uddal raised his objections over the act. The men then took him out and stabbed him to death,” said Bhupendra Singh Rajput, a family member of the deceased.

The deceased’s daughter was also going to be married on Friday, said a family member.

The accused were identified as Mikshit Sinha (19), Suraj Sinha (18), Chunesh Kumar Sinha (19) and Tokeshwar alias Chhotu Nagesh (18) - all residents of the nearby Jidar village.