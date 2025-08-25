Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Man, 90-year-old mother found dead at home in UP; liquor bottles recovered

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 10:19 am IST

No suicide note or forced entry was found, and forensic experts are investigating the case, while locals express concerns about possible foul play.

A 65-year-old man and his 90-year-old mother were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their Ravindrapalli residence in Ghazipur police station limits on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Forensic experts and a dog squad were pressed into service for evidence collection, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned.(PTI file photo for representational)
Forensic experts and a dog squad were pressed into service for evidence collection, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned.

“The deceased have been identified as Asim Chakravarty and his mother Bela Chakravarty,” additional DCP East Pankaj Singh said.

Police said several liquor bottles were recovered from the room, raising suspicion that the two may have died due to excessive alcohol consumption. No suicide note was found, and there were no signs of forced entry, the ADCP added.

Forensic experts and a dog squad were pressed into service for evidence collection, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned. “The exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem report,” Singh said.

While officials maintained it could be a case of liquor overdose, locals fear foul play. The samples have been sent for forensic analysis.

