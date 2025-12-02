A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife over his suspicions around her fidelity, police said on Monday, adding that the accused reportedly posted a selfie clicked with the body on WhatsApp after the crime. Man arrested for killing wife, taking selfie with her body

The incident occurred inside the women’s hostel where the victim was living. The accused was identified as S Balamurugan, said police, adding that he was waiting for them at the scene of the crime.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old S Sri Priya. She moved to Coimbatore from Tirunelveli district with her children after she separated from the accused, said police.

“She left her children with her mother and she had moved to a private women’s hostel and was working in a store,” a police officer in Coimbatore said.

“The accused suspected that she was in a relationship with one of his relatives and first they had a verbal quarrel over the phone. Then, he came to Coimbatore and went to her hostel carrying a sickle. He met her in the waiting area and when they were arguing, he attacked her multiple times with the sickle and she died on the spot. As the attack happened, other women in the hostel ran out of the building before they informed the police,” he added.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the BNS, said police.