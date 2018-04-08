Man arrested for murder of four-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh police claimed to have solved the murder of a four-year-old girl in Siddique Nagar of Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli area after they arrested a 21-year-old suspect on Sunday for the crime.

Police said the suspect is a resident of the locality and he allegedly lured the girl to a vacant plot with the intention to rape her during a power outage in the area on Friday evening, but he smashed her head with a brick when she cried and shouted.

Her battered body was found on the plot near her home, as was a brick with bloodstains near the spot.

The girl disappeared in the evening after she had gone to buy toffees from a nearby shop. The parents reported to police when she didn’t return and they failed to trace her.

Khatauli police inspector Ambika Prasad Bhardwaj said the suspect has confessed to have committed the crime. “He met the girl at a local shop around 7.30pm. Taking advantage of the darkness during a blackout because of bad weather, he took the girl to the vacant plot to rape her,” he said.

Police zeroed in the man as residents saw the girl with him before she disappeared. He was arrested around 1pm on Sunday when he was on the way towards the Ganga canal. A case was registered against him and a magistrate sent to him jail custody.

According to inspector Bhardwaj, the suspect was travelling towards the canal to get rid of clothes with bloodstains from the murder.