Man arrested for raping wife’s grandmother in Kerala: Police

Kerala Police have arrested Sivadasan for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman at her residence during the second week of May.
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Pathanamthitta

Police have arrested Sivadasan for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman at her residence during the second week of May.

“The woman narrated the incident to a local anganwadi helper, who in turn informed other authorities concerned and us,” a police official said.

The woman was “repeatedly assaulted” by the accused, who is married to her granddaughter, police said.

Police said a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Sivadasan was arrested and produced before the court, police said.

Sunday, June 05, 2022
