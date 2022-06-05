Man arrested for raping wife’s grandmother in Kerala: Police
Kerala Police have arrested Sivadasan for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman at her residence during the second week of May.
Kerala police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping his wife’s grandmother.
“The woman narrated the incident to a local anganwadi helper, who in turn informed other authorities concerned and us,” a police official said.
The woman was “repeatedly assaulted” by the accused, who is married to her granddaughter, police said.
Police said a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.
Sivadasan was arrested and produced before the court, police said.
