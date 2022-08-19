Home / India News / Man arrested from Old Delhi for funding terrorist organisations in J&K

Man arrested from Old Delhi for funding terrorist organisations in J&K

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 05:14 PM IST

Special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the accused has been identified as Mohammed Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate in Old Delhi

For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)
For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A 48-year-old man has been arrested from the walled city for allegedly working as a hawala agent to fund terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr, the Delhi Police special cell informed on Friday.

The arrest was made in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central agencies.

Special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the accused has been identified as Mohammed Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate.

The police acted upon an intel from central agencies and J&K police regarding a person engaged in terror funding and operating from Meena Bazar area of Old Delhi. “Accordingly, we deployed a raid team in and around Meena Bazar and apprehended him.” the police said.

On August 17, Yaseen gave around 10 lakh to terror operative Abdul Hamid Mir of J&K for anti-India activities in the state. The J&K police registered a case in this regard, and arrested Poonch-resident Mir from the Jammu bus stand along with the amount, Dhaliwal said.

Also Read:Pak terrorist killed, constable hurt during op near International Border in J&K

According to the police, Yaseen is a garment trader by profession, but works as a conduit for hawala money, collecting funds from his sources abroad and delivering them in J&K.

“During interrogation, Yaseen revealed that the hawala money is sent from South Africa via Surat and Mumbai. Yaseen was the Delhi link in this hawala chain and the money was then despatched to J&K through different couriers,” the officer said.

Police said that he recently received 24 lakh from South Africa, of which he transferred 17 lakh through two different couriers to terror operatives in J&K; 7 lakh has already been recovered from his house during the search operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out