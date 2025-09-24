Man arrested in J&K's Kulgam for providing logistical support to terrorists behind Pahalgam attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a person allegedly involved in providing logistical support to terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, official said. Doda: Security personnel keep vigil after a joint encounter of the Army and police forces with terrorists, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Mohd Yousuf Katari, 26, was an Over Ground Worker who was arrested from South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"Based on an intelligence lead, Srinagar police arrested an Over Ground Worker from South Kashmir's Kulgam district. He was identified as Mohd Yousuf Katari (26)," an official told PTI.

The authorities said that Katari had a role in providing logistical support to the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, who were later killed during Operation Mahadev.

Kataria was arrested after a forensic analysis of weapons recovered after Operation Mahadev. He will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody, NDTV quoted sources as saying.

Weeks after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army's elite para commandos carried out Operation Mahadev in July, where it killed three terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Those killed included Sulieman alias Asif, who is believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed.

Two other terrorists were identified as Jibran and Hamza Afghani. Jibran was also involved in the Sonamarg Tunnel attack in October 2024.