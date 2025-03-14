Man attacks pilgrims with iron pipes inside Golden Temple in Amritsar, five injured

At least five people were injured after a clash inside the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar on Friday. An assailant named Zulfan allegedly attacked people with iron pipes in the Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai, a lodging facility for pilgrims(HT Photo/Sameer Sehgal)

According to ANI, doctors said that one victim was in a serious condition and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

An assailant named Zulfan allegedly attacked people with iron pipes in the Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai, a lodging facility for pilgrims. He was handed over to the police later.

“Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has handed over a person named Zulfan to the police. There was a clash inside the Golden Temple premises, and people of both sides suffered injuries. The workers of SGPC have also been injured. Action will be taken according to law,” Kotwali SHO Sarmel Singh said.

The patients were admitted to Guru Ramdas Hospital in Amritsar. The hospital is run by the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC).

“As per the statements given to us by the patients, an unknown assailant assaulted the victims with a rod. Five patients were sent to us, out of which one is serious and is in the ICU. He has been given stitches. Once he becomes stable, CT Scan would be conducted. The other four are in stable condition,” Dr Jasmeet Singh told ANI.



Sukhbir Badal survived assassination attempt in 2024

Last December, former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal survived an assassination attempt at the Golden Temple while performing sewa (service) as penance for “mistakes” during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

The shooter, Narain Singh Chaura, who was named the mastermind of the 2004 Burail jailbreak in Chandigarh and remained wanted in nearly a dozen terror-related cases, was overpowered and arrested.

The shooter had positioned himself in front of the SAD leader but missed the target when a volunteer pushed him as he fired.