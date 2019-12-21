e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / India News / Man awarded capital punishment for rape, murder of student in Ranchi

Man awarded capital punishment for rape, murder of student in Ranchi

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment on Saturday, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Rahul Raj being taken away from a special CBI court to prison van after the court awarded death sentence to him for raping and murdering of a B.Tech student, in Ranchi.
Rahul Raj being taken away from a special CBI court to prison van after the court awarded death sentence to him for raping and murdering of a B.Tech student, in Ranchi.(PTI)
         

A special CBI court on Saturday sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a 19-year- old BTech student at her home here three years ago.

Special CBI court judge A K Mishra had on Friday found Rahul Raj guilty of raping the student and killing her on December 15, 2016.

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment on Saturday, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The CBI, which took over the case on the recommendation of the Jharkhand government, lodged an FIR on March 28, 2018 and arrested Raj in June this year.

The student was found dead at her home in Ranchi with her face and torso charred. The autopsy report revealed that she was killed after being raped.

Raj hails from Bihar’s Nalanda district.

tags
top news
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
250 press meetings, rally in every district: BJP’s plan to blunt CAA criticism
250 press meetings, rally in every district: BJP’s plan to blunt CAA criticism
India, Oman to sign agreement on maritime transport
India, Oman to sign agreement on maritime transport
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news