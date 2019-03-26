Man beaten to death in Sonbhadra over raised platform, 10 held

A 50-year-old man was beaten to death over a row regarding a raised platform in Parsoi village, under the Obra police station area of Sonbhadra district, on March 20, police said. A case has been registered against 19 persons and 10 of the accused have already been arrested, the police added.

Police said Anwar Ali and Rajesh Prajapati had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a platform in Parsoi village for the last six months. The platform was on a ground in front of an under-construction school being built by Prajapati, who wanted to remove it and use the ground as a playground for the school.

A few months back, there had been a dispute over the matter, but police pacified both parties. On the evening of March 20, Prajapati and his accomplices again had an argument with Anwar over the matter. According to the police, the matter turned ugly and Prajapati’s accomplices allegedly started beating Anwar. They attacked him with an axe and allegedly beat Anwar to death and fled after killing him.

The incident took place when Prajapati and Rajesh Kharwar asked as group of children to remove the platform. A little later Prajapati, Kharwar and Akshay Kumar began demolishing the platform. When Anwar got to know about this, he tried to stop them. This led to Akshay Kumar and Parmanand attacking Anwar Ali with a cane. Akshay then attacked Anwar Ali with an axe, leading to the latter’s death.

Anwar’s son, Enual Haq, informed the police and filed a complaint against 19 persons, including two unidentified for their role in his father’s murder.

SP Salman Taj Patil reached the spot and carried out an inspection. Patil said the case had been registered at Obra police station. Ten of the accused had been arrested and the police is working to ensure the arrest of the others.

Among those named are Ravindra Kharwar, Rajesh Prajapati, Rajesh Kharwar, Santosh Kanaujia, Triloki Nath, Varun Kanaujia, Ramvachan, Indra Kumar, Shiv Mangal, Vinod Kumar, Shambhu Kharwar, Sheru Panika, Parmanand, Parasnath, Vishwanath, Ramkrishna, Anil Kumar, Kanta Prasad, Santosh Kumar and two unidentified, the officer said.

