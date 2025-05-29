Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man beaten up on suspicion of selling ‘cow meat’ at shop near Delhi University's North Campus

ByJignasa Sinha
May 29, 2025 03:38 AM IST

The owner of the shop – called North East Store – has been identified as Chaman Kumar. Police said that he was beaten up around 9 pm-10 pm.

A 44-year-old grocery shop owner was attacked by a mob over suspicion of selling cow meat in Northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area late Wednesday night. The incident took place close to Delhi University's North campus.

Police said a meat sample from the shop has been sent for forensic testing. (Representational image/ PTI File)
Police said a meat sample from the shop has been sent for forensic testing. (Representational image/ PTI File)

In a purported video of the area, a group of men can be heard chanting slogans calling for “those who kill cows to be shot.” Police said security was heightened to control the situation on the ground and that “meat samples have been seized and sent for forensic analysis to determine whether it is cow meat.”

The owner of the shop – called North East Store – has been identified as Chaman Kumar. Police said that he was beaten up around 9 pm-10 pm.

DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said that the complainant is a 15-year-old resident of the area. “Upon suspicion of cow meat being sold, some members of the public manhandled the shopkeeper. He has been provided medical assistance and his medical examination is currently underway,” said Singh.

The DCP said that the complainant alleged that he purchased one kilo of cow meat for 400 from the store.

Police said that students, including members of SFI, as well as locals, arrived at the spot, which is when police were called. DCP Singh said, “CCTV footage from the area is being collected and reviewed to verify the sequence of events.”

The DCP said the situation is under control and legal action will be taken after the forensic report and full enquiry.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Man beaten up on suspicion of selling ‘cow meat’ at shop near Delhi University's North Campus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On