Man beaten up on suspicion of selling ‘cow meat’ at shop near Delhi University's North Campus

A 44-year-old grocery shop owner was attacked by a mob over suspicion of selling cow meat in Northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area late Wednesday night. The incident took place close to Delhi University's North campus. Police said a meat sample from the shop has been sent for forensic testing. (Representational image/ PTI File)

In a purported video of the area, a group of men can be heard chanting slogans calling for “those who kill cows to be shot.” Police said security was heightened to control the situation on the ground and that “meat samples have been seized and sent for forensic analysis to determine whether it is cow meat.”

The owner of the shop – called North East Store – has been identified as Chaman Kumar. Police said that he was beaten up around 9 pm-10 pm.

DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said that the complainant is a 15-year-old resident of the area. “Upon suspicion of cow meat being sold, some members of the public manhandled the shopkeeper. He has been provided medical assistance and his medical examination is currently underway,” said Singh.

The DCP said that the complainant alleged that he purchased one kilo of cow meat for ₹400 from the store.

Police said that students, including members of SFI, as well as locals, arrived at the spot, which is when police were called. DCP Singh said, “CCTV footage from the area is being collected and reviewed to verify the sequence of events.”

The DCP said the situation is under control and legal action will be taken after the forensic report and full enquiry.