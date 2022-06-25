Man being treated for epilepsy crawls out of 7th floor window of Kolkata hospital, falls off

A 33-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, fell from the cornice of the hospital’s seventh floor on Saturday morning.

“The man was admitted in the Institute of Neurosciences on Thursday where he was undergoing treatment for epilepsy. On Saturday he somehow managed to crawl out of the window and sat on the cornice facing the road. He fell before he could be rescued,” said a police officer.

The victim was identified as Sujit Adhikary, a resident of Dum Dum in north Kolkata. He had to be admitted in the same hospital in a critical condition.

Police and fire brigade staff, equipped with hydraulic ladders, rushed to the spot so that the man could be rescued even as a huge crowd gathered on the road. It went on for more than an hour before the man while attempting to hang from the cornice, fell.

“We tried to reach him with hydraulic ladders. But every time we went near, he would threaten to jump and moved away. His family members also arrived but he didn’t listen to anybody. Attempts were also made to reach him through the window. But even that failed,” said a fire brigade officer.