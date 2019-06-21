Man booked for molesting Dalit girl

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly physically assaulted and then molested by a man who is said to be from an upper caste on Thursday evening in Mussoorie, police said.

The victim was left unconscious in a field and was spotted at night by someone who knew her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to a Dehradun hospital where she is undergoing treatment, said police, adding victim knew the accused as they belonged to same village in Kempty.

“Absconding accused Kamal Singh Bisht has been booked for attempt to murder and molestation under IPC and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act on Friday evening,” said Nivedita Kukreti, SSP, Dehradun.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 23:03 IST