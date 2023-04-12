Man can divorce wife if she tries to separate him from his parents: Calcutta HC
According to reports, a family court in West Bengal had granted the man divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty.
The Calcutta High Court has ruled that a husband can file for divorce on the grounds of “mental cruelty” - if his wife “tries to forcefully separate him from his parents”. The court made the observation while hearing a woman's plea challenging a family court's decision to grant her husband divorce.
Om March 31, a division bench of justices Soumen Sen and Uday Kumar turned down the woman's petition saying that it was the “pious obligation of the son to live and maintain the parents”, a report by the Times of India said. The bench added that it is “absolutely normal in Indian culture and ethos”.
As per the bench, the desire of a wife to have a separate residence with her husband away from in-laws is “not based on justifiable reasons; as such, it amounts to cruelty.”
The family court reportedly granted the man divorce from his wife on the basis that she publicly insulted him by calling him “unemployed” and a “coward”.
The woman, however, challenged the court's order but failed to get a favorable ruling.