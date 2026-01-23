Man chops off own foot for PwD certificate in UP's Jaunpur, misleads cops for days. Reason: NEET exam

A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur has emerged, with investigators alleging that a 24-year-old man amputated part of his own foot to try and secure disability-related concessions for medical admissions under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). UP: Man preparing for NEET amputates part of foot to seek PwD quota (Representative image)

Police identified the man as Suraj Bhaskar, a resident of Khalipur under the Line Bazar police station area. The incident occurred on January 18, but came to light only on January 23 while police were probing what initially appeared to be an assault case involving false information.

Attempt to obtain Divyang certificate According to police, Bhaskar amputated part of his foot to obtain a Divyang (Person with Disability–PwD) certificate, which can offer concessions during medical admissions, including a lower qualifying percentile in competitive exams like NEET.

Police said Bhaskar had completed a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) and had been preparing for NEET to pursue an MBBS degree.

Call records with girl friend reveals plot FIR was initially registered against unknown persons on charges of attempted murder after Suraj claimed he had been attacked and left disabled.

According to Circle Officer (City) Goldie Gupta, on Sunday, January 18, police received information that Suraj had been assaulted around noon. As per the information initially provided to authorities, Suraj claimed that when he regained consciousness the following morning, his left foot had been amputated, with only the heel remaining.

Gupta said that acting on Suraj’s statement and written complaint, the police registered an FIR against two unknown persons and launched an investigation into the alleged assault. However, during the course of the probe, investigators noticed inconsistencies in Suraj’s version of events.

“The victim repeatedly changed his statement and tried to mislead the police,” Gupta said, adding that this behaviour deepened suspicion among the investigating team.

Police said the inconsistencies prompted them to examine the case more closely.

As part of the investigation, police obtained Suraj’s call detail records. These revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman whom he intended to marry. The police then questioned the woman as part of the probe.

According to Gupta, questioning of the girlfriend and further investigation revealed that Suraj was determined to secure admission to an MBBS course in 2026 at any cost.

However, this was not his first bid. Before taking the extreme step, Suraj had gone to BHU (Banaras Hindu University) in October to obtain necessary disability-related documents, but that failed.

Police said, the foot was cut off cleanly. It seemed that a machine had been used. There was no evidence of the foot being cut off with a weapon.

The CO City said that the police also investigated the CDR, BTS, and tower dump. Based on electronic evidence, it was found that the victim was not assaulted. No one even went to see him at midnight.

Injections found in the field The officer said that the police searched the under-construction house and its surroundings, but the severed foot could not be recovered. Some injections were found in the field, which may be related to anaesthesia.

The victim's degree in Pharmacy further deepened the doubt that he knows how to administer injections. Police believe that he first injected himself with anaesthesia to avoid pain and then cut off his foot.

The CO City said that the investigation revealed that Suraj called his family members at 5 am but they did not answer. After that, he called a relative. After this, the family members came to know about the incident.

During the investigation, the police found a diary. According to the police, Suraj Bhaskar used to write in this diary. The investigation also revealed that before starting any task, he would set a goal and write it down in his diary. He had even written in his diary about getting admission to MBBS in 2026. He had also filled out a marriage registration form.

The City Circle Officer said that after being informed of the incident, the police took Suraj to the district hospital. From there, he was sent to a trauma center for better treatment. The cops added that Suraj's condition is now stable and his statement will be recorded after he is discharged from the hospital.