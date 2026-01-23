PM Modi makes big Sabarimala promise in Kerala amid gold theft row: ‘Culprits will be jailed’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big promise on Friday to the people of Kerala that if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in the state, Sabarimala gold loss will be examined and the culprits will be jailed. PM Modi said in Thiruvananthapuram, "The upcoming elections will be the ones to change the condition and direction of Kerala." (File/narendramodi.in)

“This is Modi's guarantee,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi made the remarks in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, where he launched various developmental projects and flagged off new train services.

"The entire country, all of us, have unwavering faith in Lord Ayyappa. However, the LDF government has left no stone unturned in damaging the traditions of the Sabarimala Temple. Now, reports of gold theft are emerging from here. Reports of gold being stolen from the temple, from right next to the Lord. I want to make one thing clear: the moment a BJP government is formed here, a thorough investigation into these allegations will take place, and the culprits will have their place in jail," said Modi, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Also read: Invited, watching closely: Why India hasn't accepted Trump's ‘Board of Peace’ invite yet

His remarks come amid the row over Sabarimala gold theft case which has snowballed into a political storm. The case, which pertains to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the door frames of the sanctum and the plates covering the dwarapalaka (guardian idols) of the temple, is currently under investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Kerala police on the orders of the state high court.

Also read: PM Modi launches Amrit Bharat trains, unveils key infrastructure projects in Kerala

PM Modi's ‘future of Kerala’ appeal Making an appeal for the BJP ahead of the Kerala assembly polls slated for later this year, PM Modi attacked the LDF and UDF and said that they have destroyed the state. He added that that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will introduce good governance in the state.

“The upcoming elections will be the ones to change the condition and direction of Kerala. When it comes to the future of Kerala, you have seen just two sides so far. On one side, there is LDF, and on the other side, there is UDF. Both of these have destroyed Kerala one after the other. But there is a third side too, that side is of development, of good governance, of BJP-NDA,” he said, reported ANI.

"People of LDF and UDF have pushed Kerala into corruption, misgovernance and dangerous politics of appeasement," he added.