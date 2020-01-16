e-paper
Man commits suicide on Delhi metro's Dwarka Mor station

Man commits suicide on Delhi metro’s Dwarka Mor station

There was a delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to the incident.

Jan 16, 2020 11:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A 50-year-old man committed suicide at Dwarka Mor metro station of Delhi Metro’s Blue line
         

A 50-year-old man committed suicide at Dwarka Mor metro station of Delhi Metro’s Blue line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed news agency IANS.

There was a delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to the incident.

In a tweet at 9:59 am, the DMRC said: “Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines.”

At 10:14 am, normal services were resumed on the metro line.

The Blue Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers to and from Delhi and Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)

