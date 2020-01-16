Man commits suicide on Delhi metro’s Dwarka Mor station

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:10 IST

A 50-year-old man committed suicide at Dwarka Mor metro station of Delhi Metro’s Blue line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed news agency IANS.

There was a delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to the incident.

In a tweet at 9:59 am, the DMRC said: “Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines.”

At 10:14 am, normal services were resumed on the metro line.

The Blue Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers to and from Delhi and Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)