Home / India News / Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Telangana Speaker convoy
india news

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Telangana Speaker convoy

The incident occurred at Kallakal when Speaker Reddy was proceeding to Banswada from Hyderabad to participate in an official programme, they said.
The deceased, a labourer, was crossing the road when the police vehicle in Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s convoy hit him, a release from the Speaker’s office said here. (Batthini Vinay Kumar Goud via Wikimedia Commons)
The deceased, a labourer, was crossing the road when the police vehicle in Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s convoy hit him, a release from the Speaker’s office said here. (Batthini Vinay Kumar Goud via Wikimedia Commons)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad

A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in the convoy of Telangana assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in Medak district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kallakal when the Speaker was proceeding to Banswada from Hyderabad to participate in an official programme, they said.

The deceased, a labourer, was crossing the road when the police vehicle in the Speaker’s convoy hit him, a release from the Speaker’s office said here.

The Speaker after learning about the incident directed the officials that the injured person be extended medical care; however, the man died before getting medical aid. Reddy expressed grief over the incident.

A case was registered against the driver (a head constable) of the vehicle, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out