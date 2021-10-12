Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Telangana Speaker convoy

A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in the convoy of Telangana assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in Medak district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kallakal when the Speaker was proceeding to Banswada from Hyderabad to participate in an official programme, they said.

The deceased, a labourer, was crossing the road when the police vehicle in the Speaker’s convoy hit him, a release from the Speaker’s office said here.

The Speaker after learning about the incident directed the officials that the injured person be extended medical care; however, the man died before getting medical aid. Reddy expressed grief over the incident.

A case was registered against the driver (a head constable) of the vehicle, they said.