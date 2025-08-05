Man dies after dispute in UP, family drops body from ambulance, stages protest on highway

In a strange turn of events, a family in Uttar Pradesh dropped the body of a man from an ambulance and attempted to block a highway following his death during a dispute. Within moments of dropping the body on the highway, several family members sat on the road around the body, while others joined in to obstruct traffic as a form of protest. (Pic used for representation)(Reuters file)

The incident was reported from Gonda district, where Hriday Lal's family dropped his body from the ambulance while being taken for a post-mortem on Monday.

According to a report by NDTV, Hriday Lal was brutally assaulted on Friday during a disagreement linked to a liquor deal.

He was referred to a hospital in Lucknow for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The news of his passing — just two months after his marriage — triggered outrage among his family and relatives.

Footage of the incident showed the body being dragged by the ambulance before it was eventually left on the road, the report added.

Within moments of dropping the body on the highway, several family members sat on the road around the body, while others joined in to obstruct traffic as a form of protest.

Police officers at the scene removed the body from the road and attempted to pacify the grieving family. Later, the last rites were carried out under police supervision. Gonda Circle Officer Anand Kumar Rai told NDTV that four suspects have been arrested and legal proceedings are underway.

Meerut youth stabbed to death in tent supply dispute

In a separate incident, a minor disagreement over the return of tent supplies turned deadly in Meerut’s Partapur area on the evening of July 29, when 22-year-old Hrithik Kumar was fatally stabbed in Mohiuddinpur village.

The incident sparked tension, protests, and a significant police presence.

Though police managed to contain the unrest that continued late into the night, fresh clashes erupted on the morning of July 30 when Hrithik’s family attempted to block the main road with his body.

A confrontation with police ensued, lasting several hours. Calm was restored only after authorities provided a written assurance that the accused would be arrested within 24 hours.

Police said Hrithik was repeatedly stabbed by Rohit Valmiki following a quarrel over returning chairs used during a birthday event. Three police teams have been formed to trace Rohit and his family, who are currently on the run.

A case of murder and rioting has been filed based on the family’s complaint. Security has been intensified in the area to prevent further unrest.