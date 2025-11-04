A 27-year-old man was found dead on Sunday after being reported missing soon after he was accused of impregnating a 17-year-old girl, police said on Monday, adding that they suspected the incident to be a likely case of death by suicide. Man dies by suicide after being accused of rape with minor

According to the police, the deceased was reported missing on October 31. Police said that at 7.30pm that night, before his friends and family lost contact with him, he reportedly shared an audio message with several friends and relatives. In the purported recording, he is heard saying that he had no relationship with the girl and was being allegedly falsely accused, adding that the charges had destroyed his reputation and left him unable to live with dignity.

“I am not the one who made the student pregnant. The accusation is false. I have no connection with her. I’m being wrongly accused,” said the message. It also alleged that the school administration was attempting to conceal the matter to protect its image. “Doctors had examined the girl and confirmed the pregnancy, but the school wants to suppress the matter to avoid a scandal,” it said.

The message went on to name the physical education teacher at the school where the 17-year-old victim studied, claiming the instructor was responsible for the false allegations. “The PT master is responsible for everything. He is the reason I am being blamed,” the message added, before appealing for a DNA test to identify the “real culprit” and deliver justice.

Police said the man’s motorbike, slippers, jacket, and mobile phone were found abandoned near the Tunga stream in Bettadathunga village, Piriyapatna taluk. His body was later retrieved from the water by fire and emergency personnel, they added.

“We registered a missing complaint on October 31, and the body was recovered on November 2,” said Hunasur deputy superintendent of police Gopala Krishna.

“We also recovered the voice message and his mobile phone. We will ensure justice for the deceased and will conduct a DNA test. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Bettadapura police station, and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

The voice note, which is now with investigators, will undergo forensic examination to verify its authenticity, senior police officers said.