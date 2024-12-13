Man flies from Kuwait to Andhra, kills relative who sexually abused daughter: Police

A 35-year-old migrant worker flew from Kuwait to Andhra Pradesh and murdered a relative, who he accused of sexually abusing his minor daughter. The minor was allegedly molested by her aunt's father-in-law while she was asleep.

Anjaneya Prasad, who recently returned from Kuwait beat his physically challenged relative, P Anjaneyulu (59) to death with an iron rod over allegations of sexually abusing his daughter, said Rajampet sub-divisional police officer N Sudhakar.

“Anjaneya Prasad came to India in the first week of December and killed Anjaneyulu in the intervening night of December 6 and 7 when the latter was sleeping outside his home,” PTI quoted N Sudhakar as saying. told PTI.

Police said that the incident took place at Obulavaripalli in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh. Police said that after the murder, Prasad returned to Kuwait and released a video message, admitting to the crime. In the video, he claimed the police had failed to take action on his daughter's complaint.

Meanwhile, the police have filed a murder case against Prasad and are actively searching for his arrest.

Anjaneya and his wife, Chandrakala, are employed in Kuwait, while their 12-year-old daughter was living with her grandparents. The girl later moved in with Chandrakala's sister, Lakshmi, and her husband.

During her stay, she was allegedly molested by Lakshmi's father-in-law while she was asleep. When she reported the incident to her aunt, she was instructed to remain silent.

Anjaneya mentioned that Lakshmi called them unexpectedly, requesting that they take their daughter home due to tensions at her place. After returning to Kuwait, the young girl shared her experience with her parents.

Following this, Anjaneya's wife filed a complaint with the local police. However, Anjaneya claimed that instead of taking action against the accused, the police tried to settle the matter, The Statesman reported.

The molester was released with just a warning. Feeling helpless, the father decided to take matters into his own hands.