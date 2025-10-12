Man forced to wash another's feet, drink that water over Instagram post in MP, video goes viral

A young man from an Other Backwards Classes (OBC) community was on Saturday allegedly forced to wash the feet of a Brahmin man and drink that water over a social media post in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, prompting the police to register an FIR. Purshottam Kushwaha deleted the post and publicly apologised after it went viral and sparked anger and tension in the area. (X)

The victim, identified as Purshottam Kushwaha, from Damoh’s Satariya village, allegedly posted on Instagram an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated image showing another villager, Annu Pandey, wearing a garland of shoes.

The village falls under the jurisdiction of the Patera police station, about 45 kilometres from the district headquarters.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrut Kirti Somvanshi, Kushwaha deleted the post and publicly apologised after it went viral and sparked anger and tension in the area.

The SP told news agency PTI that a village panchayat was convened, and Kushwaha was forced to wash Annu Pandey's feet and drink the same water. The panchayat also fined the victim ₹5,100. A video of the humiliating proceedings was shared on social media.