Man goes missing after extortion threat: Cops

A 24-year-old engineering graduate from Odisha has been reported missing in Bengaluru after a possible case linked to online extortion threats, police said on Tuesday. Unsplash | File

According to police, the man, identified as Chinmay Prasad Sahu, had recently moved to the city with his girlfriend in search of work. The two were living together when he disappeared earlier this month under circumstances that investigators say remain unclear.

Sahu had been receiving a series of threatening messages from unknown individuals who allegedly claimed to possess private photographs of him, police said. The senders reportedly shared some of those images and demanded money, warning that additional material would be circulated on social media if their demands were not met.

Investigators believe the threats may have caused distress in the days leading up to his disappearance. On April 15, Sahu left his residence, telling his girlfriend he was stepping out to dispose of garbage, but did not return. She later approached the police to file a complaint.

A missing person case was registered on April 17 at Hulimavu Police Station. Officers say they are examining multiple possibilities, including whether Sahu may have been abducted or chose to leave due to the mental strain caused by the alleged harassment.

“We registered a case of missing person on April 17 and are verifying electronic evidence. We are probing whether the youth was kidnapped or if he left voluntarily due to mental distress caused by the cyber threats. At this stage, we cannot rule out any possibility,” said Inspector Kumara Swamy, who is leading the investigation.

Police have begun analysing Sahu’s call records, financial transactions and digital activity to trace the origin of the messages. Cybercrime specialists have also been brought in to assist in identifying those behind the suspected extortion attempt.

“We are analysing his call records, digital footprints and financial transactions. Cyber experts are also being involved to track the origin of the threatening messages and identify those behind the extortion attempt,” the officer said.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and questioning acquaintances to reconstruct his movements before he went missing.

Inspector Swamy urged the public to exercise caution in sharing personal information online and to report threats promptly. “People must be extremely careful while handling private data. In case of such threats, they should immediately approach the police instead of suffering in silence,” he said.