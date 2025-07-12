Search
Man held for making objectionable remarks against PM Modi, CM Yogi in video

PTI |
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 11:12 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Irshad Khan (26), a resident of Rasulpur, Aurangabad.

Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video and circulating it on social media, an official said.

Irshad Khan had used offensive language against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.(PMO India)
Bhavanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Kuldeep Singh said that on July 10, a man named Mainpal Chauhan filed a complaint at the Bhavanpur police station, alleging that Irshad Khan had used offensive language against the prime minister and chief minister in a video that had surfaced on social media. Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

"The accused was arrested on Saturday. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the SHO.

