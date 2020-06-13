e-paper
Man held for minor’s rape, murder

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
PRAYAGRAJ:

A 20-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered a three-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Handia area on Friday night, the police said.

The suspect, a relative of the girl, was arrested and sent to police custody.

Sunil Singh, the station house officer of Handia police station, said the accused allegedly took the girl to a deserted place around 8pm on Friday on the pretext of giving her sweets. He allegedly raped the child and killed her by strangulating her.

The girl’s father said he returned home from a nearby village around 9pm after taking part in the preparations for a relative’s wedding and noticed his daughter was missing.

“I asked my wife; she said her distant uncle (the accused) had taken her to get some sweets. After waiting for some time, we launched a search and managed to find him He later confessed to killing her and dumping the body in a field,” the father added.

A first information report (FIR) was filed on the complaint of the victim’s father, the police said.

India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
