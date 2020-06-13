Man held for minor’s rape, murder

india

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:30 IST

PRAYAGRAJ:

A 20-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered a three-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Handia area on Friday night, the police said.

The suspect, a relative of the girl, was arrested and sent to police custody.

Sunil Singh, the station house officer of Handia police station, said the accused allegedly took the girl to a deserted place around 8pm on Friday on the pretext of giving her sweets. He allegedly raped the child and killed her by strangulating her.

The girl’s father said he returned home from a nearby village around 9pm after taking part in the preparations for a relative’s wedding and noticed his daughter was missing.

“I asked my wife; she said her distant uncle (the accused) had taken her to get some sweets. After waiting for some time, we launched a search and managed to find him He later confessed to killing her and dumping the body in a field,” the father added.

A first information report (FIR) was filed on the complaint of the victim’s father, the police said.

.