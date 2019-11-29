e-paper
Man held for rape, murder of Telangana woman

Officials said the woman turned 19 on Wednesday, and had left her house to meet the accused later that day.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 02:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Warangal
The man took her in his car to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, and she apparently died during the sexual assault, the police said.
The man took her in his car to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, and she apparently died during the sexual assault, the police said.(HT File)
         

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, in Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

Officials said the woman turned 19 on Wednesday, and had left her house to meet the accused later that day. The man took her in his car to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, and she apparently died during the sexual assault, the police said.

She may have died of shock or a cardiac arrest or an epileptic fit, a senior police official said based on preliminary investigation.

The man later took the woman’s body in his car and dumped the body near her house to make it appear as if she died a natural death, the official said.

Since there were blood stains on her dress, the man changed the clothes before throwing the body, he said.

The victim’s brother lodged a complaint when she did not return to their house till late Wednesday, the police said. During the course of investigation, the man, aged around 21, has been arrested, the police official said.

The man had been insisting the victim to have a sexual relationship with him but she was against it, the police said.

So, the man called her up on her birthday under the pretext of wishing her, took her out and raped her, causing the death.

The real cause of the death would be known only after a post-mortem report, the police added. However, a case under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

