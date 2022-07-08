Home / India News / Man held for shooting, injuring another at gym in Delhi's Patel Nagar
Man held for shooting, injuring another at gym in Delhi's Patel Nagar

On the statement of one of the eyewitnesses, Ranjeet Singh, a case was registered against the suspect, identified as Ekansh alias Toto.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting and injuring a person at a gym near Patel Nagar in central Delhi on Wednesday night. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 06:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting and injuring a person at a gym near Patel Nagar in central Delhi on Wednesday night, police said. The accused was annoyed with the man because the latter had an argument with his girlfriend in the gym a few days ago. The suspect shot at the man to settle a score with him.

The accused has been booked for attempt to murder and firing, a case regarding which was registered at Ranjeet Nagar police station, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that on Wednesday (July 6) around 9.45 pm, the Ranjeet Nagar police station received a call regarding firing at a gym near Patel Nagar roundabout. A police team reached the gym and learnt that one Har Sanam Jot Singh had received a gunshot injury to his stomach after a man arrived and fired at him. Singh was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment.

The crime scene was inspected and statements of eyewitnesses were recorded. One bullet shell was recovered from the spot. On the statement of one of the eyewitnesses, Ranjeet Singh, a case was registered against the suspect, identified as Ekansh alias Toto. The investigating team conducted raids and arrested Ekansh, a resident of Shadipur village, from Delhi. The firearm used in the crime was recovered from him. Further investigation in the case is on, the DCP added.

delhi delhi police
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
