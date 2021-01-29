IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Man held for snatching wireless set from police constable during R-Day violence
Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Man held for snatching wireless set from police constable during R-Day violence

  • The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said. "The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:59 PM IST

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a person who was allegedly involved in snatching a wireless set from a cop during violence in the national capital on Republic Day.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said.

"The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department.

According to the Delhi Police, Ajay was also involved in three different cases registered in 2019.

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor.

394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day republic day event delhi police farmers proterst
app
Close
e-paper
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference(PTI)
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference(PTI)
india news

New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Chidambaram also pointed out the "best decision" of the Centre. "The best decision taken by the government is the decision not to print the Economic Survey." he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani said the former Congress president does not want a peaceful resolution of the ongoing farmers’ stir. (PTI PHOTO).
Union minister Smriti Irani said the former Congress president does not want a peaceful resolution of the ongoing farmers’ stir. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:46 PM IST
  • The BJP leader added that the Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.(PTI)
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.(PTI)
india news

2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress had recently lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that a section of BSF personnel were threatening people living along the border areas and asking them to vote for a particular political party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan noted the hardship pointed out by the petitioner and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. (HT FILE PHOTO).
A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan noted the hardship pointed out by the petitioner and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

SC issues notice on plea to fill vacancies at PMLA Tribunal

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • The petition filed by a lawyer, Amit Sahni, pointed out that pendency of cases at the Appellate Tribunal were causing immense hardship to litigants as the post of the tribunal’s Chairman has been vacant since September 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In that communication, Hazare had said he had written to the prime minister and Union agriculture minister five times on the plight of farmers but to no avail.(File Photo)
In that communication, Hazare had said he had written to the prime minister and Union agriculture minister five times on the plight of farmers but to no avail.(File Photo)
india news

Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:13 PM IST
In a statement earlier in the day, Hazare (84) had announced that he will be starting the hunger strike from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

26-year-old woman's throat slit in front of daughter, 5, by stalker: Police

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The accused Saurabh Gottre has been arrested and two others detained by police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR accused the show and makers of hurting the religious, social and regional sentiments of the first informant and being instrumental in advancing ill feelings and animosity.(File photo)
The FIR accused the show and makers of hurting the religious, social and regional sentiments of the first informant and being instrumental in advancing ill feelings and animosity.(File photo)
india news

Allahabad HC stays arrest of ‘Mirzapur’ makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani

By JItendra Sarin | Edited by Arpan Rai, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:05 PM IST
The FIR was registered against Akhtar and Sidhwani and they were accused of the improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur and outraging religious beliefs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A health worker collect swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
File photo: A health worker collect swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

News updates from HT: Kerala adds more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Man held for snatching wireless set from police constable during R-Day violence

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:59 PM IST
  • The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said. "The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid the unusual surge, the Kerala government has decided to increase the number of tests and give more preference to RT-PCR tests. Statistics show more than 60 per cent of the total tests are antigen. (HT PHOTO).
Amid the unusual surge, the Kerala government has decided to increase the number of tests and give more preference to RT-PCR tests. Statistics show more than 60 per cent of the total tests are antigen. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Day after announcing curbs, Kerala continues to add more Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Most of those infected contracted the disease locally and it clearly indicates community transmission is quite rampant in the state, statistics show. The number of critically ill patients being treated in ICUs in various hospitals across the state is 809.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police gather at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.(AFP)
Police gather at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.(AFP)
india news

‘Will spare no effort’: India promises Israel after blast near embassy in Delhi

By Rezaul H Laskar, Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:42 PM IST
  • The explosion coincides with the anniversary of India and Israel establishing full diplomatic relations on this day in 1992.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant(HT Photo)
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant(HT Photo)
india news

Goa govt told to recover illegal luxury tax exemptions given to 7 hotels

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The government has been granting exemptions in luxury tax for luxuries provided in a hotel during the months from June to September every year since April 2013.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
india news

'Assured Israeli FM of full protection for diplomats': S Jaishankar after blast

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The blast, which took place in the national capital around 5.05pm, shattered the windscreens of three cars in the area. According to the Delhi Police, no injuries or damage to property was reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madras High Court.(HT file)
Madras High Court.(HT file)
india news

POCSO Act never intended to treat adolescent boy as offender: Madras HC

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that while the Act was brought in to protect children from sexual offences, a large array of cases were arising on the basis of complaints being filed by families of adolescents and teenagers involved in romantic relationships.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court has sought a reply from the Centre.(File photo)
The Supreme Court has sought a reply from the Centre.(File photo)
india news

Plea in Supreme Court seeks religion, gender neutral adoption process

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:32 PM IST
The petition even identified the distinctions existing among the law governing guardianship in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP