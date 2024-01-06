Man held in post-Babri riots case in Karnataka granted bail

​Bengaluru: A sessions court in Karnataka on Friday granted conditional bail to a 50-year-old man, who was arrested last week in connection with a case of rioting during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1992. Hubballi: Undated photo of Srikanth Poojari who had taken part in the Ram temple agitation. Karnataka police has arrested Poojari on charges of indulging in violence during the movement. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_01_2024_000348A) (PTI)

Hubballi additional district and sessions court judge Parameshwara Prasanna B granted the relief to Srikanth Poojari, a Kar Sevak or Hindu religious volunteer, who is expected to be released by Saturday, his counsel Sanjeev Badasaka said.

“We had argued (on Thursday) why it took 31 years for police to arrest him and based on that, the court granted conditional bail to Poojari,” Badasaka said.

The conditions laid down by the court were not known till the time of filing this report.

“We are yet to get a copy of the order but Poojari will be released by tomorrow (Saturday) evening,” Badasaka said.

Poojari was arrested on December 29 for his alleged involvement in violence after the Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992, evoking sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that accused the ruling Congress in the state of “pursuing a policy of hatred against Hindu karyakartas”.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, however, accused the BJP of “politicising” the matter and said his government will not indulge in politics of hatred. Hubballi police also said Poojari faced 16 cases, including charges of rioting and causing harm, in the past 31 years.

According to people aware of the details, during the hearing of the bail plea, the defense told the court that Poojari has been residing at the same place in Hubballi for the last 40 years, attending court proceedings regularly and cooperating with the police.

Poojari’s counsel also said that he was already acquitted in a majority of the cases filed against him and had obtained bail in a few others, and was not evading the law.

“This is good news for us and we thank everyone who supported us. We are very relieved now,” Poojari’s son Manjunath said after the court order.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police detained leader of opposition R. Ashoka, for the second consecutive day, as he held protests near Freedom Park against Poojari’s arrest along with party workers.

Attacking the state government, Ashoka said: “Siddaramaiah, you blatantly lied that Poojari has 16 cases against him. Sri Ram will never pardon you. Among the 16 cases against Poojari, 15 have seen logical conclusions.”

He added: “There are only two possibilities. Either Siddaramaiah has lost control of his administration while invisible hands are misguiding him or he has willfully reopened the case to provoke the Hindu activists ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.”

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple will be held on January 22.

Reacting to the court order, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said: “We respect the court’s decision. The law will take its course.”