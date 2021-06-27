Man killed for opposing daughter’s harassment in UP; 6 held, say police

A 55-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and strangled to death by a group of people for opposing harassment of his minor daughter in a village in Meja area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Sunday, police said.

“On the complaint of the kin of the deceased, an FIR was lodged against nine people and six of them have been detained. Raids were on to arrest other accused involved in harassment of the girl and assault on her father,” said SP, trans-Yamuna, Saurabh Dixit.

On Sunday morning, the 16-year-old girl had gone to an orchard where some menallegedly held her hand. The girl returned home and informed her father and brother, according to the complaint. Later, the girl’s father and 25-year-old brother went to the orchard to settle the matter but the miscreants identified as Madhav, Nishad, Kallu, Golu, Sanjay, Pankaj, all in their mid- 20s, and 42-year-oldSanju Devi and two other women,whose identity could not be established, assaulted them, resulting in the death of the girl’s father, the brother alleged in his complaint.

Madhav, Kallu, Golu, Sanju Devi and two other women have been detained and are being questioned, the SP said.

The deceased’s kin alleged that the accused also strangled the man which caused his death. The girl’s brother suffered minor injuries, according to the FIR.

The incident caused tension in the area as the victim and accused belonged to different communities but immediate action by police averted any untoward situation, the SP said. He further said a heavy police force had also been deployed in the village.