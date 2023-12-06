close_game
close_game
News / India News / Man killed in road crash in UP's Bareilly

Man killed in road crash in UP's Bareilly

PTI |
Dec 06, 2023 05:45 PM IST

Man killed in road crash in UP's Bareilly

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, Khushaliram, a farmer, was travelling to Bareilly city to sell his produce. He died on the spot in the accident, the SP said.

HT Image
HT Image

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and they are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the auto-rickshaw and arrest its driver.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Get Latest India News and Cyclone Michaung Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out