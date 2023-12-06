Man killed in road crash in UP's Bareilly
PTI |
Dec 06, 2023 05:45 PM IST
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, Khushaliram, a farmer, was travelling to Bareilly city to sell his produce. He died on the spot in the accident, the SP said.
Police have sent the body for post-mortem and they are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the auto-rickshaw and arrest its driver.
