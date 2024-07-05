 Man planning 'lone-wolf' attacks on security forces arrested by MP ATS | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Man planning 'lone-wolf' attacks on security forces arrested by MP ATS

PTI |
Jul 05, 2024 12:14 AM IST

Bhopal, The Madhya Pradesh Police's Anti-Terror Squad on Thursday arrested a man who was allegedly planning a "lone-wolf" attack on security forces and had even done a recce, officials said.

Faizan Sheikh, a 34-year-old mechanic, was influenced by the ideologies of the Indian Mujahideen and the Islamic State . He was arrested following raids in Kanjar Mohalla-Saluja Colony in the communally-sensitive Khandwa town, they said.

Inspector General of MP Police Ashish told reporters that initial investigation has revealed that Sheikh wanted to make a name for himself by carrying out a "lone-wolf" attack on security personnel and had done a proper recce for that.

According to police sources, the accused was on the ATS radar for a long time for being in regular touch with members of banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India .

Four mobile phones, one pistol, live cartridges, and literature and videos of various terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, IM and IS were recovered from him. He has been booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Act , IG Ashish said.

Some others associated with Sheikh in Khandwa are also being quizzed by the ATS, police said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the police on Sheikh's arrest and said the state government has contacted central agencies to share details about the network of the accused.

"We will not tolerate any such activity in Madhya Pradesh... we were able to arrest a dreaded terrorist and have also come to know of his secret plans. I am sure the police action will break the backbone of their network," Yadav told reporters in Chhindwara.

"We took timely action against him and thus foiled a major terror plan," he said.

The state government has also informed the Intelligence Bureau about Sheikh's arrest and the central agency will also investigate the matter, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

