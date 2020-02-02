e-paper
Man pours boiling water on live-in partner: Police

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 07:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
A 30-year-old labourer woman sustained severe burn injuries after her live-in partner allegedly poured boiling water on her. (Representative Image)
A 30-year-old labourer woman sustained severe burn injuries after her live-in partner allegedly poured boiling water on her, the city police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Suraj Prabhudayal Yadav (50).

Both Yadav and his live-in partner hail from Kedia village in Narsingpur district of Madhya Pradesh, and were living together in a shack here while working as labourers at a construction site in Mankapur area, the police said.

Yadav suspected the woman’s fidelity and the couple had a heated argument on Thursday night, following which he poured boiling water on her, the police said.

The condition of the woman, who was admitted to a hospital, was stable.

Maknapur police have registered a case under IPC section 326 (causing grievous hurt) and probe was on.

