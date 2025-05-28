Man rapes 5-year-old in Agra temple, arrested; probe underway

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man inside a temple in Jagdishpura area of Agra, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested. Police have arrested the man and a further investigation is underway.(HT Photo)

Also Read: Police have arrested the man and a further investigation is underway.

The incident took place on May 18 when the girl was playing near the temple. The accused, Pavitra, is alleged to have taken her inside the temple and raped her.

Also Read: Kevin Costner sued by stuntwoman over filming ‘violent’ rape scene in Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 2

Agra police commissionerate said in a post on X that the incident took in the Jagdishpura area and the accused has been arrested.

Also Read: Head of Math in Karnataka's Belagavi arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl

"We have zero tolerance in cases of crime against women especially children. A detailed probe is on in the matter," it said.

UP state women commission chief Babita Chauhan on Wednesday met the girl and also visited the temple. She also took information about the case from the police and said that the case will be tried in the fast track court.