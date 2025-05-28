Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man rapes 5-year-old in Agra temple, arrested; probe underway

PTI |
May 28, 2025 09:05 PM IST

The accused, Pavitra, allegedly took the girl inside the temple and raped her. A probe into the incident is underway.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man inside a temple in Jagdishpura area of Agra, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Police have arrested the man and a further investigation is underway.(HT Photo)
Police have arrested the man and a further investigation is underway.(HT Photo)

Also Read: Police have arrested the man and a further investigation is underway.

The incident took place on May 18 when the girl was playing near the temple. The accused, Pavitra, is alleged to have taken her inside the temple and raped her.

Also Read: Kevin Costner sued by stuntwoman over filming ‘violent’ rape scene in Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 2

Agra police commissionerate said in a post on X that the incident took in the Jagdishpura area and the accused has been arrested.

Also Read: Head of Math in Karnataka's Belagavi arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl

"We have zero tolerance in cases of crime against women especially children. A detailed probe is on in the matter," it said.

UP state women commission chief Babita Chauhan on Wednesday met the girl and also visited the temple. She also took information about the case from the police and said that the case will be tried in the fast track court.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Man rapes 5-year-old in Agra temple, arrested; probe underway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On