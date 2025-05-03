Man returns from work to find wife, 3 daughters hanging in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; suicide note recovered

A 32-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were found hanging from a ceiling fan in their house in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Saturday, police said. The Woman’s husband was out at work on the night shift and discovered the bodies upon return. The bodies of the woman and girls, aged four, seven and twelve years, were found hanging from the ceiling fan of their house in the Phenipada locality.(Pixabay/Representational image)

According to the police, the deceased woman was identified as Punita Lalji Bharti, and her daughters as Anu (4), Neha (7), and Nandini (12). Cops recovered a suicide note, allegedly written by the woman, in which she stated that no one should be blamed for the deaths.

“The bodies of the woman and girls, aged four, seven and twelve years, were found hanging from the ceiling fan of their house in the Phenipada locality by her husband in the morning hours when he returned from the night shift," PTI news agency quoted a Bhiwandi police station official as saying.

Police said that the woman's husband, who is employed at a powerloom unit, came home around 9 am on Saturday after finishing his night shift.

When he knocked on the door and got no response, he peeped through a window and was horrified to see his wife and their three daughters hanging from the ceiling. After which he alarmed his neighbours and informed the police.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and the bodies of the woman and her three daughters have been sent to a government hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem examination, a police official said.

“We are probing the incident from all angles and the motive behind the suicide is still not known,” he added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

(With PTI inputs)