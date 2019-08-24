Man run over by train in Faridabad, loses both legs

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:29 IST

A man lost both his legs while trying to cross a railway track near Faridabad railway station on Friday after he got hit by a train.

The victim, identified as Pradeep Kumar, was returning from office when the incident happened. He was taken to the civil hospital where he was given initial treatment and then referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

“We got a call at 5.30pm on Friday that a person’s legs were severed after being run over by a train. The man was already been taken to civil hospital by an ambulance,” Rajpal Singh, in-charge, Government Railway Police (GRP), Faridabad railway station said.

“We always warn public to not cross the railway tracks on foot but people don’t pay heed to the warning and in a hurry cross the track on foot,” he added.

“We received the patient on Friday evening who sustained an injury in a railway accident. Dr Meenakshi Dahiya was on duty and she gave initial treatment to the patient,” Dr Vinay Gupta, acting principal medical officer, civil hospital said.

“Our first priority was to save the life of the patient and provide him with life-support. We have referred him to the Trauma Center at AIIMS for treatment as super-speciality facilities are not available in the civil hospital,” he said.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 23:28 IST