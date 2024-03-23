Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment under POCSO for raping minor in 2022

Silchar: A POCSO court in Assam’s Dhubri district sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a kidnapping and rape case of a five-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in 2022, officials said. (Representative Photo)

According to the police records, the accused was arrested immediately on the basis of the complaint filed by the family members after the incident.

A case was registered against the man under section-6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 376-AB (raping a female below 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to the police.

Special public prosecutor Rituparna Guha told the court that the rape survivor’s mother had filed a first information (FIR) report at Fakirganj Police Station on February 17, 2022.

According to the FIR, the accused offered chocolate to the minor girl, abducted her and raped her in an abandoned area. “She was recovered by the locals in a half-naked state and the accused absconded”, the family members stated.

Following his arrest in 2022, the accused applied for bail but it was rejected by the court.

Additional session special judge Mamta Bhadani passed an order and convicted the accused under POCSO and 376-AB (IPC), according to advocate Rituparna Guha.

Along with 20 years of imprisonment, he has been fined Rs.5000 and another six months will be added to his sentence for failing to pay the amount, said Guha.