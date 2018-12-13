Man sets himself on fire at BJP’s Sabarimala protest venue in Kerala

A 49-year-old man put himself on fire and ran towards the venue of a sit-in protest by BJP leader CK Padmanabhan against the anti-Sabarimala stand taken by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram early on Thursday.

The resident of Muttada, who was later identified as Venugopalan Nair, suffered 60% burns and was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police said the incident happened around 3 in the morning outside the state secretariat. After pouring petrol, he set himself on fire and rushed to the protest site. In flames, he was heard chanting the ‘swami saranam’ hymns.

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and police immediately doused the fire and rushed him to the hospital. His condition is serious, said doctors treating Nair at the hospital.

Nair is reported to be a sympathiser of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and his relatives said he was disturbed over the situation in the Sabarimala temple.

The hilltop shrine has been witnessing violent protests by a section of devotees and right-wing groups since the September 28 Supreme Court verdict, which allowed women of all ages to worship at the temple.

Trouble began when the state government rushed to implement the top court’s order. Both the Congress and BJP feel the affidavit of the state government supporting women entry led to the top court’s verdict.

As the shrine opened for the annual pilgrimage on November 17, the state government imposed many restrictions at the hilltop and the base camps to tackle protesters and deployed more than 10,000 police personnel.

The state also witnessed two shutdowns over the issue and an uneasy calm is still prevailing at the temple. The top court will take up a bunch of review petitions against its verdict on January 22.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 10:22 IST