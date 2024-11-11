A man in Telangana allegedly shot and injured an elderly man on Sunday for sending the latter's daughter abroad for studies. The man was reportedly angered that his friend, the man's daughter, was being sent abroad which will “break their friendship”, the police said. Man shoots at girl's father for sending her abroad to ' break their friendship’ (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place in Hyderabad and the 25-year-old accused, who was a classmate of the man's daughter, used an air gun to fire at his friend's daughter. He fired one round from his airgun and injured the 57-year-old man's eye, the police said.

He was arrested after a case under section 109 (attempt to murder) and others of BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered against him at Saroornagar police station, a police official said.

The injured man, in a complaint, had earlier mentioned that the 25-year-old accused was harassing his daughter claiming that they were in love. He had also quarreled with the girl's father recently, the complaint said.

The accused was also counselled in front of his parents by the woman's father after the former had threatened of "killing" him after being told not to meet his daughter, police said.

The probe revealed that the girl's father had recently sent her to the United States for higher studies, after which the accused youngster “bore a grudge” against him for “breaking their friendship.”

He went to the man's apartment on Sunday and fired one round with the air gun when he was parking his car.

The man managed to escape even as the accused broke the glasses of his car and fled on his two-wheeler, but was taken into custody during the course of investigation after a case was registered. The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The injury to the man is non-fatal, and the police is currently investigating the matter.

