Man shoots mother dead, commits suicide in Dehradun: Police

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:11 IST

A 28-year-old man allegedly shot dead his 68-year-old mother before shooting himself in Sahaspur area on the outskirts of Dehradun on Tuesday, police stay.

Initial investigations revealed that the man was the son of former transport commissioner of Chandigarh, who passed away few years ago, said police.

Rajiv Rauthan, station house officer of Sahaspur police station said the incident happened on Tuesday morning at around 8.30.

“The two deceased also had a servant in the house. However, in the morning before the incident, man asked him to go out citing some important matter to be discussed with his mother. He then went out only to hear gunshots after few moments,” said Rauthan.

The servant then rushed back to the house only to find the two lying in pools of blood.

“He then called the neighbours and rushed the two to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. After some time, police also reached there and started a probe during which a suicide note was found in which the man had just written that he and his mother ‘were leaving this world’. It also said that that they should be cremated according to Hindu rituals,” said Rauthan.

Police have seized the pistol used in the crime, he said. The weapon is said to be licensed.

“The man used to work as a property dealer and was running a hostel and a dairy near his house. So far the reason behind the incident is unknown and a probe is on to find it,” said Rauthan.