Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man shot dead in celebratory firing at UP wedding; FIR against bride’s cousin

ByDeepak Lavania
Updated on: Nov 28, 2025 07:38 pm IST

Locals said the bride’s cousin, Sugreev Solanki, was firing shots into the air as part of the wedding rituals when a bullet hit Dharmendra Bhati

Meerut: A 36-year-old man was shot dead during celebratory firing at a wedding celebration in Khanpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday night, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Balram Singh said that the postmortem was conducted on Friday. (Representative photo)
Station House Officer (SHO) Balram Singh said that the postmortem was conducted on Friday. (Representative photo)

Locals said the bride’s cousin, Sugreev Solanki, was firing shots into the air as part of the wedding rituals when a bullet hit Dharmendra Bhati, who was seated on a chair directly in front of him. After the incident, Solanki fled the spot.

Station House Officer (SHO) Balram Singh said that the postmortem was conducted on Friday. “On the basis of the complaint received, an FIR (First Information Report) for murder has been registered against Sugreev Singh. The absconding accused will be arrested soon,” the SHO said.

Bhati died while being taken to a hospital. “Someone from the baraat informed the police, who arrived and sent the body for postmortem,” an officer said.

Bhati, a resident of Ajaynagar, was an active BJP worker. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

His cousin, Pushpesh, alleged that the firing was not accidental and claimed that Solanki intentionally shot Bhati before fleeing.

BJP district president Vikas Chauhan and MLA Laxmi Raj Singh offered their condolences.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Man shot dead in celebratory firing at UP wedding; FIR against bride’s cousin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On