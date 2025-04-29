Man shot dead in UP over ‘love affair’; girl's father arrested

A man allegedly shot dead an 18-year-old youth for having an "affair" with his daughter, police said on Tuesday. Lavkush was allegedly shot dead by the girl's father, Anil Kumar, when he tried to meet her, a police officer said.(Representative image/Pexel)

The incident took place at Khedahelu village in Etawah district late on Monday night when Lavkush was allegedly shot dead by the girl's father, Anil Kumar, when he tried to meet her, Chaubiya police station SHO Vipin Kumar said.

According to police, Lavkush, a resident of neighbouring Auraiya district, was staying at his sister's house in Khedahelu.

Around midnight on Monday, he was reportedly attempting to enter the girl's house when "someone" opened fire on him, the locals told police.

Hearing the gunshot, the villagers rushed to the spot and found Lavkush lying dead in a pool of blood near Anil Kumar's house, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family, police took Anil Kumar into custody after recovering a weapon from his possession, the SHO said.

The body was sent for autopsy after completing the necessary formalities, he added.