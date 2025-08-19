Man sleeps in car after partying at Gurugram club, abducted; three arrested

A man sleeping in his car near a club in Gurugram was allegedly abducted by three youths who broke into the vehicle, drove him to an unknown location, and later threw him out before fleeing with the car. A man sleeping in his car near a Gurugram club was allegedly abducted by three youths, who later fled with the vehicle.(Representational image/ HT File)

The three accused, allegedly intending to sell the vehicle, have been arrested on charges of robbery, PTI reported, citing police officials. The stolen car, which had been rented, was also recovered from their possession.

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint on Sunday, saying that the incident occurred after he went to a club in Sector 29, Gurugram, to party.

Upon returning, he slept in his car while his friends remained inside the club. It was around 4.30 am on Sunday when three youths allegedly entered the car, one sat on the front seat, while two took the back seats, he said in his complaint.

“They picked me up, threw me onto the back seat, and began driving,” PTI quoted him as saying. He added that the men later abandoned him near a wine shop on NH-48 and fled with the vehicle.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

A Gurugram Police team arrested the three suspects on Sunday night. They have been identified as Taufiq, 18, from Jharkhand; Akash, 18, from Bhadas village in Nuh district; and Ayush, 18, from Bharan village in Rohtak district.

All three were living in rented accommodations in Indira Colony, Gurugram. Ayush and Akash worked at a salon, while Taufiq ran a pan kiosk near Indira Colony, police officials told PTI.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they noticed the complainant sleeping alone in the car,” a police spokesperson said.

“They had planned to sell the vehicle, but were apprehended before they could do so. The stolen Maruti Swift has been recovered, and questioning of the accused is underway,” the spokesperson added.