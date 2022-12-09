Watch: Heavy rain, strong winds in Chennai amid cyclone Mandous warning

Chennai woke up to torrential rain on Friday under the influence of a severe cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’. At least four flights from the tamil Nadu capital have been cancelled and several others have been delayed as the storm moves west-northwestwards towards Puducherry and Sriharikota.

Mandous is expected to cross the coast of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh around or after midnight at a windspeed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph, according to Indian Meteorological Department.

Videos on the internet showed people traversing through strong winds and heavy rainfall in Chennai. Educational institutions in several districts in Tamil Nadu remained closed in view of the ‘red alert’ warning by IMD.

In Puducherry too, all schools and colleges have been declared shut for two days, Puducherry education minister A Namassivayam announced.

As of this morning, Mandous lay centred around 270 km off Chennai coast. The weather department said it will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next few hours.

A storm warning signal flag ‘Number Five’ has been hoisted at the Puducherry port and fisherfolk have been advised to stay out of the sea. Earlier, chief minister N Rangasamy held discussions with Revenue and Disaster Management Department officials to take stock of the cyclone preparedness.

