Home / India News / Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an ‘act of terror’, says Karnataka police chief

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an ‘act of terror’, says Karnataka police chief

india news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 12:23 PM IST

According to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, a bag carried by the passenger, caught fire on the way towards Pumpwell. The passenger boarded at Nagori

The autorickshaw driver and a passenger suffered burn injuries following the incident (HT Photo)
The autorickshaw driver and a passenger suffered burn injuries following the incident (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The autorickshaw blast in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Saturday was not accidental but an ‘act of terror’ with the intention to cause serious damage, state police chief Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

“It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka police is probing deep into it along with central agencies,” the director general of police (DGP) wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: In Bengaluru, passenger held with drugs hidden in check-in baggage

On Saturday, an autorickshaw caught on fire in Mangaluru city causing in which the driver and a passenger sustained burn injuries, police said.

CCTV visuals from the location showed the autorickshaw catching fire after an explosion. The autorickshaw driver and a passenger suffered burn injuries following the incident.

According to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, a bag carried by the passenger, caught fire on the way towards Pumpwell. The passenger boarded at Nagori.

“The driver said that fire was spotted inside a bag carried by the passenger. The driver and the passenger suffered burn injuries. We have shifted them to a hospital,” Kumar said.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday said various reports suggest terror organisations’ link with the blast. A probe is on to get all the details, he added.

“The Mangaluru police is probing the motive behind the incident. According to various reports, terror organisations seem to have links with this blast,” Jnanendra said.

“We discussed this with the central security forces as well. The investigation is on and we might get all the details in the next 2-3 days,” the home minister added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out