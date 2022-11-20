Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an ‘act of terror’, says Karnataka police chief

The autorickshaw blast in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Saturday was not accidental but an ‘act of terror’ with the intention to cause serious damage, state police chief Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

“It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka police is probing deep into it along with central agencies,” the director general of police (DGP) wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, an autorickshaw caught on fire in Mangaluru city causing in which the driver and a passenger sustained burn injuries, police said.

CCTV visuals from the location showed the autorickshaw catching fire after an explosion. The autorickshaw driver and a passenger suffered burn injuries following the incident.

According to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, a bag carried by the passenger, caught fire on the way towards Pumpwell. The passenger boarded at Nagori.

“The driver said that fire was spotted inside a bag carried by the passenger. The driver and the passenger suffered burn injuries. We have shifted them to a hospital,” Kumar said.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday said various reports suggest terror organisations’ link with the blast. A probe is on to get all the details, he added.

“The Mangaluru police is probing the motive behind the incident. According to various reports, terror organisations seem to have links with this blast,” Jnanendra said.

“We discussed this with the central security forces as well. The investigation is on and we might get all the details in the next 2-3 days,” the home minister added.