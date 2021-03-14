Manipur CM allocates agriculture machinery to farmers, financial aid to artisans
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh distributed agriculture machinery and equipment to farmers and financial assistance of ₹10,000 for handicraft tool kits under North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme to 1,500 artisans in Imphal on Saturday.
"Immensely glad to distribute financial assistance for handicrafts tool kits under North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme to 1500 handicrafts artisans through DBT, and Agriculture Machineries and Equipment under Sub-Mission of Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM) Scheme to farmers of different districts today." the Chief Minister tweeted on Saturday.
According to an official release, the distribution function was jointly organised by the Manipur government's Department of Agriculture and Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles. Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Singh said that agriculture is an important sector that has largely contributed to the economy of the country.
Also read: Incidents of influx of Myanmarese into Manipur not reported so far: CM Singh
"As such the State Government had taken up certain measures to save agricultural land with coordination among various departments of the government. Stating that possession of tool kits as a priority for developing any product, he announced that the financial assistance given to handicraft artisans would be increased to Rs. 20,000 from next year," he said.
He also informed about an exhibition of the local product "Mai-own 2021" that will be organised from March 16 to March 22 at Hapta Kangjeibung. He also stressed the need for reviving the old food items and culture of the State. He said,"The state has been advancing towards development in different fields due to the contributions and support of the people."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pi Day 2021: What is it and why it is celebrated on March 14?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex Food Corporation of India official’s properties attached in graft case
- Even after his suspension from 2009 to 2012, he was posted in the enforcement and vigilance squad in CAPD Department, which indicated his influence and a possible nexus with other officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India adds 25,317 fresh Covid cases, highest this year; recoveries over 10.9 mn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur CM allocates agriculture machinery to farmers, financial aid to artisans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions start anti-BJP campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal assembly elections: Amit Shah to hold rallies; TMC may release manifesto
- Amit Shah will address three rallies in 2 days ahead of the first phase of polls on March 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze: Encounter specialist, high-profile arrests and stint with politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India logs 25,317 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest single day tally this year
SC orders probe into alleged threat to judge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police interrogate Bhatkal aide in Ambani threat case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Pay staff using surplus’: Two govt-funded colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inclusivity and evolution are inherent traits of Indian culture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 million vaccinated in a day, tally reaches 28.2 million: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad firm to produce Covid-19 vaccine jabs with US funding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox