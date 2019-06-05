Manipur CM Biren Singh says cabinet reshuffle will take place this month

A cabinet reshuffle in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led coalition government in Manipur is on the cards this month Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Wednesday.

“I hope there will be a reshuffle this month, let’s see,” said Biren Singh at a World Environment Day event in Ukhrul, 84 kilometres north of Manipur’s capital Imphal.

The chief minister pointed out that 40% of the ministers were dropped in the NDA government at the Centre when the alliance came back to power after the Lok Sabha elections.

On the absence of some ministers during the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Ukhrul, Biren Singh said the two ministers had informed him before doing so.

He also said that his party’s alliance with Naga People’s Front (NPF) will continue as they have supported formation of NDA government at Centre. The NPF had earlier threatened to pull out of the government in Manipur, alleging “indifferent attitude”.

The coalition government led by the BJP came to power in Manipur on March 15, 2017. The BJP won 21 of the total 60 seats in the Manipur assembly and was extended support by outfits such as the NPF that won 4 seats and National People’s Party, which won 4.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 17:50 IST