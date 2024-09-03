Manipur CM calls drone bombings on civilians 'act of terrorism', vows response

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday condemned the use of drones to bomb civilian areas in the state, calling it an act of terrorism. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during an interview with PTI, in Imphal, Thursday, Aug 29, 2024.(PTI)

In a post on X, Singh said, "Dropping of bombs on civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms."

The chief minister’s remarks came after a fresh drone attack injured three people, including a 23-year-old woman, in the Imphal West district on Monday evening. Singh assured the public that the Manipur government is taking the assault seriously and will respond appropriately.

“Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assault with utmost seriousness and will take up necessary response to fight such forms of terrorism upon the indigenous population,” Singh said.

“We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite together against hate, division, and separatism,” he added.

The latest attack occurred at around 6:20pm on Monday when suspected militants used drones to drop explosives in Senjam Chirang locality, according to police. The woman, who was at her residence, sustained injuries after the bomb pierced through the corrugated iron roof and exploded inside her home. Two others were also injured in the attack and have been hospitalised.

This incident marks the second drone attack in the area within two days. The village of Senjam Chirang is located just three kilometres from Koutruk, where another drone-led assault on Sunday resulted in two deaths and nine injuries.

The militants are believed to have fired indiscriminately from the hilltop positions in Kangpokpi district, prompting security forces to retaliate. Manipur Police launched search operations in the region and recovered a drone from Kharam Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district, along with an arsenal of arms and explosives.

According to the police, the cache included 10 single-bore rifles, improvised mortars, gelatin sticks, detonators, and country-made rockets.

High-level committee to probe drone bombings

To address the growing threat, a high-level committee has been set up by the Manipur police to investigate the recent drone bombings. The committee, headed by Additional DGP (Intelligence) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, includes senior officials from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, and BSF. Their task is to study the drones used by militants, collect relevant evidence, and propose measures to counter such aerial threats. The committee is expected to submit its findings by September 13.